Late Night Television

Watch Demi Lovato Perfectly Lip Sync Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Cady Lang
1:37 PM ET

While Demi Lovato has a pretty impressive set of pipes, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, the singer turned to lip syncing to entertain the crowd.

During a popular segment of the show appropriately titled "Lip Sync Conversation," the pop star and Fallon mimed belting out songs ranging from song of the summer "Despacito" and the ubiquitous Bruno Mars hit "That's What I Like."

However, the most notable lip sync choice from Lovato proved to be Taylor Swift's revenge anthem "Look What You Made Me Do."

It was an interesting move from Lovato, who's been outspoken about Swift in the past, from siding with Katy Perry when it came to the Perry/Swift feud to critiquing Swift's message of female empowerment and her infamously star-studded squad. Her choice to sing "LWYMMD," however, shows that even though she hasn't shied away from expressing thoughts about Swift, there probably isn't any bad blood between pros.

Watch the full clip above.

