Pamela Geller
In this May 7, 2015 file photo, Pamela Geller speaks during an interview at The Associated Press in New York. A trial is set to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in federal court in Boston for David Wright of Everett, Mass., accused of participating in a 2015 plot for the Islamic State group to behead Geller, a conservative blogger. The plot was never carried out.  Mark Lennihan—AP
Courts

Man Accused in Plot to Behead Conservative Blogger Will Stand Trial

Associated Press
10:59 AM ET

(BOSTON) — A Massachusetts man accused of participating in a plot to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller for ISIS is going on trial in federal court.

Authorities say 27-year-old David Wright, of Everett, plotted with Rhode Island resident Nicholas Rovinski and another man in 2015 to kill Geller, who is from New York. The plot was never carried out.

Rovinski, of Warwick, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges last year. Wright faces charges including conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

Geller angered Muslims when she organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Garland, Texas, in May 2015. The contest ended in gunfire, with two Muslim gunmen shot to death by police.

