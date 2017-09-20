Hurricane Maria made landfall at 6:15 a.m. ET in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico on Wednesday as a strong Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. Water levels at a nearby harbor rose by over 4 feet, the NHC says.

Hurricane Maria brought maximum sustained winds of 155 mph when it hit Yabucoa.

Yabucoa Puerto Rico Map Google Maps

As of 10 a.m. ET, the storm's core was still moving over Puerto Rico, bringing "life-threatening wind, storm surge and rainfall," the NHC reported. The area is still recovering from damage brought by Hurricane Irma.

After hitting Yabucoa, Hurricane Maria is expected to move over the Dominican Republic's northeastern cost , then begin turning north. A hurricane warning is already in effect for the area, as well as for Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas.

The NHC's forecast also noted that Maria may regather strength before hitting the Dominican Republic Thursday morning.