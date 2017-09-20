Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Mental Health/PsychologyKids Believe Gender Stereotypes By Age 10, Global Study Finds
Children dress up
Hurricane MariaHurricane Maria Made Landfall in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico As a Category 4 Storm
Hurricane Maria Yabucoa Puerto Rico
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Late Night TelevisionRead Jimmy Kimmel's Moving Healthcare Monologue That Everyone's Talking About
Jimmy Kimmel hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Health Care

3 Ways the New Obamacare Repeal Bill Would Change Women's Access to Health Care

Ryan Teague Beckwith
11:11 AM ET

Republicans latest attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare, includes several provisions that would dramatically affect women's health care.

Named for sponsors Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy, the Graham-Cassidy bill would make it harder for low-income women to access Planned Parenthood, reduce private insurance coverage for abortions and allow states to reduce maternity coverage.

The bill needs to pass by the end of September to have a realistic chance of being enacted into law. It's currently just a handful of votes away from reaching the majority needed.

Here's a closer look at how the Graham-Cassidy bill would affect women's health.

It would prevent women on Medicaid from visiting Planned Parenthood

The bill would end for one year federal funding to states that pay for lower-income women on Medicaid to get reproductive health services at Planned Parenthood. (Since 1977, federal law has banned the use of federal funds for abortion except in cases of rape, incest or life endangerment.)

It would restrict abortion coverage on plans that get tax credits

The bill would restrict people who get tax credits to buy insurance on the individual market from purchasing plans that include abortion coverage. It would also bar small businesses that receive tax credits to offer insurance from including abortion coverage in employees' plans.

It would drop a requirement that health insurance plans include maternity care

The bill would allow states to stop requiring that private insurance plans include maternity care among the essential health benefits included in the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME