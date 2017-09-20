Man Who Was 'Gifted' Young Girl by Her Parents Will Be Sentenced for Child Rape

In this Aug. 2, 2016, file photo, Daniel Stoltzfus, left, and Lee Donald Kaplan, right, are led to a preliminary hearing outside Bucks County Magisterial District Judge John I. Waltman's courtroom in Feasterville, Pa.

In this Aug. 2, 2016, file photo, Daniel Stoltzfus, left, and Lee Donald Kaplan, right, are led to a preliminary hearing outside Bucks County Magisterial District Judge John I. Waltman's courtroom in Feasterville, Pa. Megan Trimble—AP

(DOYLESTOWN, Pa.) — A man convicted of sexually assaulting six girls from the same family, fathering two children with one of them, is scheduled to be sentenced in a Pennsylvania court.

Fifty-two-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan will be sentenced in Bucks County court Wednesday on multiple counts of child rape, statutory sexual assault and other charges.

Authorities say the girls' parents "gifted" their oldest daughter to Kaplan because he helped them financially when they broke with their Amish faith. The parents were sentenced to up to seven years in prison on child endangerment charges in July.

The girl Kaplan twice impregnated was 14 the first time.

Prosecutors say the victims considered themselves to be Kaplan's wives. Their mother has said she thought the sexual activity could be a "good thing."