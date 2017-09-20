Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Florida‘It’s Gone.’ Video Captures Family’s Florida Home Being Swallowed by Sinkhole
Irma cleanup
North KoreaNikki Haley Defends Trump's 'Rocket Man' Nickname for Kim Jong-un: 'It Worked'
UN Security Council Holds An Emergency Meeting On North Korean Threat
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimePolice Officer Responding to Hit-and-Run Shoots and Kills Man Holding a Stick
Police Shooting Oklahoma
Child Given Away
In this Aug. 2, 2016, file photo, Daniel Stoltzfus, left, and Lee Donald Kaplan, right, are led to a preliminary hearing outside Bucks County Magisterial District Judge John I. Waltman's courtroom in Feasterville, Pa.  Megan Trimble—AP

Man Who Was 'Gifted' Young Girl by Her Parents Will Be Sentenced for Child Rape

TIME
10:19 AM ET

(DOYLESTOWN, Pa.) — A man convicted of sexually assaulting six girls from the same family, fathering two children with one of them, is scheduled to be sentenced in a Pennsylvania court.

Fifty-two-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan will be sentenced in Bucks County court Wednesday on multiple counts of child rape, statutory sexual assault and other charges.

Authorities say the girls' parents "gifted" their oldest daughter to Kaplan because he helped them financially when they broke with their Amish faith. The parents were sentenced to up to seven years in prison on child endangerment charges in July.

The girl Kaplan twice impregnated was 14 the first time.

Prosecutors say the victims considered themselves to be Kaplan's wives. Their mother has said she thought the sexual activity could be a "good thing."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME