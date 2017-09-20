U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CourtsMan Accused in Plot to Behead Conservative Blogger Will Stand Trial
Pamela Geller
Sex/RelationshipsYou Asked: Can a Breakup Make You Sick?
weekend
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Puerto RicoAt Least 9 Dead After 'Extremely Violent' Hurricane Maria Makes Landfall
PUERTORICO-CARIBBEAN-WEATHER-HURRICANE
louis-littlejohn-youngstown
Youngstown Police Department
Crime

Man Is Shot and Killed While Holding 3-Week-Old Baby in His Arms

Associated Press
10:24 AM ET

(YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio) — Authorities say a 61-year-old man has been arrested in Ohio after fatally shooting the father of his 3-week-old grandson while the father held the child.

The shooting occurred Monday night during a domestic dispute in Youngstown. Twenty-seven-year-old Charles Pargo died at the scene.

Louis Littlejohn, of Liberty Township, is charged with aggravated murder. He has a court hearing Wednesday afternoon.

WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police say the shooting occurred after an argument between the two men over custody of the infant. Police say the dispute appeared to have been resolved when Littlejohn went back into the home and shot Pargo as he held the baby, who wasn't injured.

Police say Littlejohn then walked outside, dropped a gun and surrendered.

Court records don't indicate if Littlejohn has an attorney.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME