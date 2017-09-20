Game of Thrones may be one of the darkest shows on television , but that doesn't stop its cast and crew from having plenty of fun behind the scenes .

During a recent interview with Mashable , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — who plays Jaime Lannister — spoke about a few of the pranks the HBO drama's writers have played on its stars over the years. The 47-year-old actor revealed that his personal favorite revolved around a good old fashioned roast of Jon Snow...literally.

"I think the funniest one I remember was the writers, they gave Kit Harington a script where he — where Jon Snow was in a fire," he explained. "And he survived the fire, but his whole face had been burned off. And Kit believed it and he was like, 'Oh man, that's just ugh. I'm going to be in prosthetics for like every day. F—k. Oh God.' And that was funny."

Watch the clip below.