OK, last week Bill Cassidy and Senator Lindsay Graham proposed a new bill, the Graham-Cassidy Bill. And this new bill actually does pass the Jimmy Kimmel test — but a different Jimmy Kimmel test. With this one, your child with a preexisting condition will get the care he needs if and only if his father is Jimmy Kimmel. Otherwise you might be screwed. I don't know what happened to Bill Cassidy, but when he was on this publicity tour he listed his demands for a healthcare bill very clearly. These were his words. He said he wants coverage for all, no discrimination based on preexisting conditions, lower premiums for middle-class families, and no lifetime caps. And guess what? The new bill does none of those things. Coverage for all? No. In fact it will take about 30 million Americans off insurance. Preexisting conditions? No. If the bill passes, individually states can let insurance companies charge you more if you have a preexisting condition. You'll find that little loophole later in the document after he says they can't. They can and they will. But will it lower premiums? Well, in fact, for lots of people, the bill will result in higher premiums. And as far as lifetime caps go, the states can decide on that too, which means there will be lifetime caps in many states.

So not only did Bill Cassidy fail the Jimmy Kimmel test, he failed the Bill Cassidy test. He failed his own test. And you don't see that happen very much. This bill he came up with is actually worse than the one that, thank God, Republicans like Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski and John McCain torpedoed over the summer. And I hope they have the courage and good sense to do that again with this one. Because these other guys who claim they want Americans to have better healthcare — even thought eight years ago they didn't want anyone to have healthcare at all — they're trying to sneak this scam of a bill they cooked up in without an analysis from the Congressional Budget Office. They don't even want you to see it. They're having one hearing. I read the hearing's being held in the Homeland Security Committee, which has nothing to do with healthcare, and the chairman agree to allow two witnesses, Bill Cassidy and Lindsay Graham, to speak.

So listen. Healthcare is complicated. It's boring. I don't want to talk about it. The details are confusing. And that's what these guys are relying on. They're counting on you to be so overwhelmed with information you just trust them to take care of you. But they're not taking care of you. They're taking care of the people who give them money like insurance companies, and we're all just looking at our Instagram accounts and liking things while they're voting on whether people can afford to keep their children alive or not. Most of the congresspeople who vote on this bill probably won't even read it. And they want us to do the same thing. They want us to treat it like an iTunes service agreement. And this guy, Bill Cassidy, just lied right to my face.