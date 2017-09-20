World
Hurricane Maria

This Is Where Hurricane Maria’s Path Is Headed After Puerto Rico

Rachel Lewis
10:15 AM ET

Hurricane Maria's path is expected to continue across the Caribbean this week after the storm moves over Puerto Rico, where it made landfall Wednesday morning.

The eye of Hurricane Maria is currently located west-southwest over San Juan as of 9 a.m Wednesday. Over the next 24 hours, Hurricane Maria's path is expected to track the north coast of the Dominican Republic, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane warnings remain in place for Puerto Rico, Dominica, the Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos islands.

Early on Friday, Hurricane Maria is likely to reach the Turks and Caicos islands, brush the Bahamas and travel north into the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said. Hurricane Maria is not expected to make landfall on the U.S. mainland.

The category 4 storm made landfall on Puerto Rico early on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (240 kph) and is moving north-west at 10 mph (17kmh), according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane Maria devastated Dominica on Tuesday, leaving the island virtually without communication. The country's Prime Minister,Roosevelt Skeritt, shared live updates of the Hurricane Maria's damage on his Facebook page including when the storm ripped the roof off his house.

