North Korea

Nikki Haley Defends Trump's 'Rocket Man' Nickname for Kim Jong-un: 'It Worked'

Katie Reilly
9:21 AM ET

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley defended President Donald Trump's speech to the U.N. General Assembly and said his "Rocket Man" nickname for Kim Jong-un has been effective.

"I tell you, George, it worked. I was talking to a president of an African country yesterday and he actually cited Rocket Man back to me," she told George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America on Wednesday. "This is a way of getting people to talk about [Kim Jong-un], but every other international community now is referring to him as Rocket Man."

Haley said Trump's speech on Tuesday—in which he threatened to "totally destroy North Korea"—was "honest."

"People in countries don't want to hear it, but here is a man who continues to test ballistic missiles. He continues to test, now, hydrogen bombs. He continues to threaten our allies," she said. "So if you want to talk about who's been giving the threats, it's certainly been the Kim regime."

