Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CrimePolice Officer Responding to Hit-and-Run Shoots and Kills Man Holding a Stick
Police Shooting Oklahoma
faithSee Inside a Berlin Synagogue's First Rosh Hashanah After World War II
Jewish New Year photo essay by Robert Capa from LIFE magazine, Oct. 8, 1945.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesBilly Bush and His Wife Are 'Separated for the Moment'
Billy Bush
US-FRANCE-DIPLOMACY
Getty Images
White House

Trump Slammed the Emmys for 'Worst Ever' Ratings. Here Are the Numbers

Associated Press
8:37 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is mocking Sunday's Emmy Awards ceremony — where he himself was frequently mocked by host Stephen Colbert, presenters and prize-winners.

Trump tweets, "I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night - the worst ever."

The president's Tuesday night tweet is a little off: The show was on Sunday, not Monday, and the ratings didn't quite hit bottom, though they were close. The Nielsen company estimated that 11.4 million people watched, slightly more than last year's lowest ever audience of 11.3 million.

Trump adds, "Smartest people of them all are the 'DEPLORABLES.'" That's a reference to a remark Hillary Clinton made during last year's presidential campaign, when she said half of Trump supporters belong in a "basket of deplorables."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME