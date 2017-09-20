World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
weatherHurricane Maria Aims for Puerto Rico After Slamming Dominica
PUERTORICO-WEATHER-HURRICANE
viralSee White House Chief of Staff John Kelly's Reaction to Trump's U.N. Speech
John Kelly, Melania Trump
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MexicoMexico Declares a State of Disaster in Its Capital Following Devastating Earthquake
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico

A Mexican TV News Station Caught the Moment the Powerful Quake Struck

Kevin Lui
1:39 AM ET

A Mexican news station was broadcasting live the moment a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit the country Tuesday, close to the capital Mexico City.

The powerful quake killed at least 248 people and brought down dozens of buildings in the capital alone. Thousands of people fled into the streets and early Wednesday rescue workers were still digging through mounds of rubble, looking for survivors.

The anchor at Foro TV was in the middle of a segment with his reporter from the field, when the earthquake warning sirens began to wail. Enrique Campos told viewers in Spanish: "Right now that's the earthquake alarm going off, this is not a drill," in a translation provided by Business Insider. "We're feeling an earthquake now, the floor is moving," he said as the studio started shaking.

In the video, overhead studio equipment and lights can be seen swinging back and forth, as the station's audio went silent.

"You all already know what you have to do now: Stay calm, and evacuate immediately. I'm going to get up and evacuate," the anchor told the audience before leaving the studio.

The earthquake is the deadliest in Mexico since a 1985 quake on the same date killed more than 5,000 people.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME