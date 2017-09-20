World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Health Care'We Can't Let Them do This to Our Children.' Jimmy Kimmel Gives Another Heart-Wrenching Plea on Health Care
ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 15
White HouseThe RNC Has Spent Almost $200,000 on Donald Trump Jr.'s Legal Fees For the Russia Investigation
Donald Trump Jr., Sean Hannity
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CongressRepublicans Eye Last-Ditch Attempt to Repeal Obamacare, Again
Senate Leadership Hold News Conferences After Weekly Policy Meeting Luncheons
Mexico

Mexico Declares a State of Disaster in Its Capital Following Devastating Earthquake

Associated Press
Sep 19, 2017

(MEXICO CITY) — Mexico's federal government has declared a state of disaster in Mexico City, freeing up emergency funds following a major earthquake that killed at least 139 people, including 36 in the capital.

President Enrique Pena Nieto said he had ordered all hospitals to open their doors to the injured after the magnitude 7.1 quake.

Dozens of buildings tumbled into mounds of rubble or were severely damaged in densely populated parts of Mexico City. Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said buildings fell at 44 places in the capital alone as high-rises across the city swayed sickeningly.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 76 miles (123 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME