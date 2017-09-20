Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CongressRepublicans Eye Last-Ditch Attempt to Repeal Obamacare, Again
Senate Leadership Hold News Conferences After Weekly Policy Meeting Luncheons
hillary clintonHillary Clinton Denounces Donald Trump's 'Dark and Dangerous' United Nations Speech
2017 Stephan Weiss Apple Awards
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CubaCuba Denies Role in 'Sonic Attacks' That Left U.S. Diplomats With Brain Damage
Havana
Donald Trump Jr., Sean Hannity
This July 11, 2017 photo shows Donald Trump Jr. appearing on Sean Hannity's Fox News program, in New York. Richard Drew—AP
Donald Trump Jr.

The RNC Has Spent Almost $200,000 on Donald Trump Jr.'s Legal Fees For the Russia Investigation

Darlene Superville / AP
Sep 19, 2017

(NEW YORK) — The Republican National Committee has paid nearly $200,000 in legal fees for President Donald Trump's eldest son in connection with the Russia investigation, a committee official said Tuesday.

More than $166,000 was paid to Donald Trump Jr.'s attorney, Alan Futerfas. Another $30,000 went to the law firm of Williams & Jenson, which helped prepare him for testimony. The RNC official insisted on anonymity to discuss financial information not yet made public.

The RNC is expected to release its August spending totals Wednesday, but that report will not include the spending on Trump Jr.'s legal fees. Those figures will appear on the committee's September report, the official said.

Trump Jr.'s attorneys' fees were paid for out of the "legal proceedings account," a pre-existing account that high-dollar donors to the party knowingly contribute to. The payments were not taken from the party's general fund and will not reduce party spending on political work, the official said.

Trump Jr. recently testified in private to Senate investigators that he did not collude with Russia to damage Hillary Clinton's campaign against his father.

Congressional investigators and Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller want to learn more about a June 2016 meeting Trump Jr. had at Trump Tower in New York with a Russian lawyer as part of their separate but broader inquiries into links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

U.S. intelligence agencies have said Russia tried to influence the election to help Trump win.

Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, now a senior adviser to the president, also attended the June 2016 meeting.

As of mid-July, Trump's presidential campaign had spent almost $1 million on legal fees this year, according to a campaign finance report filed with the Federal Election Commission. That included a $50,000 charge for Futerfas' law firm. The payment was made shortly before news reports about the younger Trump's Russia meeting.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME