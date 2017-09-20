World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CongressRepublicans Eye Last-Ditch Attempt to Repeal Obamacare, Again
Senate Leadership Hold News Conferences After Weekly Policy Meeting Luncheons
hillary clintonHillary Clinton Denounces Donald Trump's 'Dark and Dangerous' United Nations Speech
2017 Stephan Weiss Apple Awards
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesCardi B Compares Taylor Swift's New Single to Hurricane Irma: It 'Came Out of Nowhere'
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 14, 2017
Cuba

Cuba Denies Role in 'Sonic Attacks' That Left U.S. Diplomats With Brain Damage

Matthew Lee / AP
Sep 19, 2017

(NEW YORK) — The Cuban government on Tuesday again denied any involvement in or any knowledge of a mysterious series of health incidents that have affected American diplomats in Havana.

Cuba also strongly objected to President Donald Trump's critical comments about the island in his speech to the U.N. General Assembly.

At a meeting on law enforcement cooperation in Washington on Tuesday, Cuba's top diplomat for the Americas, Josefina Vidal, said Cuba has never and would never commit or allow what Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has described as "health attacks" on any foreign diplomat on its territory.

"Cuba strictly observes its obligations to protect foreign diplomats on its soil," the Cuban embassy in Washington said in a statement.

"Cuba has never perpetrated nor will it ever perpetrate actions of this nature, and has never permitted nor will it ever permit any third-party use of its territory for this purpose," it said.

It said the government had ordered investigations into the incidents and asked for cooperation from U.S. authorities, which it called "essential."

At least 21 members of the American diplomatic community in Havana have suffered from symptoms, including brain damage, believed to have come from some sort of sonic attack since late last year. The most recent incident was in August.

On Trump's UN speech, the Cuban statement was sharp, calling his remarks "disrespectful, unacceptable and meddling," especially while the meeting in Washington was taking place.

"The Cuban delegation voiced a strong protest," it said.

Trump has vowed to roll back the Obama administration's rapprochement with Cuba and has said he will not further ease sanctions until Havana adopts democratic reforms.

In his speech, he called the Cuban government "corrupt and destabilizing."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME