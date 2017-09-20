Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
MexicoMexico Declares a State of Disaster in Its Capital Following Devastating Earthquake
Mexico Earthquake
White HouseThe RNC Has Spent Almost $200,000 on Donald Trump Jr.'s Legal Fees For the Russia Investigation
Donald Trump Jr., Sean Hannity
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CongressRepublicans Eye Last-Ditch Attempt to Repeal Obamacare, Again
Senate Leadership Hold News Conferences After Weekly Policy Meeting Luncheons
Health Care

'We Can't Let Them do This to Our Children.' Jimmy Kimmel Gives Another Heart-Wrenching Plea on Health Care

Alana Abramson
Sep 19, 2017

As the Senate nears a deadline for a last-ditch effort to repeal Obamacare, television host Jimmy Kimmel stepped up to tell his audience how he believed the new Republican health care plan could hurt them and their families.

"This new bill actually does pass the Jimmy Kimmel test," Kimmel said Tuesday night on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live! "But with this one, your child with a pre-existing condition will get the care he needs, if — and only if —his father is Jimmy Kimmel."

Related

Senate Leadership Hold News Conferences After Weekly Policy Meeting Luncheons
CongressRepublicans Eye Last-Ditch Attempt to Repeal Obamacare, Again
Congress
Republicans Eye Last-Ditch Attempt to Repeal Obamacare, Again

Kimmel's monologue is his second on health care reform, and comes amidst a push among Senate Republicans for a vote on the Graham-Cassidy bill, the newest iteration of legislation to repeal Obamacare composed by Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy. The proposed legislation would repeal the individual mandate that requires consumers to purchase health insurance and provide states with decade-long block spending for health care. The Senators need 50 votes for the bill to pass, but only have until September 30th to get them.

"Healthcare is complicated, it's boring — I don't want to talk about it — the details are confusing, and that's what these guys are relying on," Kimmel said. "We are all just looking at our Instagram accounts liking things, when they are voting on whether people can afford to keep their children alive or not."

"We can't let them do this to our children, our senior citizens, our veterans, or to any of us," he added.

Kimmel's first plea came in May, shortly after the birth of his son Billy, who was born in April with a heart condition that required immediate surgery. Kimmel delivered a tearful monologue describing the agony of learning about his son's condition, and how it had opened his eyes to the importance of equality in the health care system.

"If your parents didn't have medical insurance, you might not live long enough to even get denied because of a pre-existing condition. If your baby is going to die and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make," Kimmel said at the time.

<!-- td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;} -->

Cassidy said in May that any repeal efforts had to pass the "Jimmy Kimmel test," ensuring a child like Billy would have all the necessary resources for survival. But experts in the medical field who have assessed the Graham-Cassidy bill do not believe it would adequately cover people with pre-existing conditions like Billy.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kimmel posted a photograph on Twitter working on his script with his son. "Billy's helping me write tonight's monologue," he wrote.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME