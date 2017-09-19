Newsfeed
Video Footage Shows Chaos and Destruction Following Deadly Mexico City Earthquake
Earthquake Strikes Mexico City
These Are 40 of the Most Terrifying Words in Donald Trump's U.N. Address
UN-ASSEMBLY
Why We Need to Protect Maternal Health During the Refugee Crisis
Taimma Abazli, 24, holds her new baby Heln in their tent at the Karamalis camp in Thessaloniki, Greece, September 2016.
celebrities

Cardi B Compares Taylor Swift's New Single to Hurricane Irma: It 'Came Out of Nowhere'

Cady Lang
6:11 PM ET

Better watch out, Taylor Swift — Cardi B's making money moves and if she has her way, she'll be taking the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Friday, the viral rapper of the moment shared how she almost scored the #1 spot on the chart until Taylor Swift dropped her first single "Look What You Made Me Do."

"I almost had it, but then that damn Taylor Swift came out of nowhere like a Hurricane Irma or something," she said jokingly before giving her props. "That record, you know what? She did her thing."

Bodak Yellow, which currently holds the second spot overall, reached #1 for streaming on Monday. This is the first time in three years that two women have topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch the full interview below.

