World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Donald TrumpThese Are 40 of the Most Terrifying Words in Donald Trump's U.N. Address
UN-ASSEMBLY
maternal healthWhy We Need to Protect Maternal Health During the Refugee Crisis
Taimma Abazli, 24, holds her new baby Heln in their tent at the Karamalis camp in Thessaloniki, Greece, September 2016.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
weatherWhat Do Hurricane Categories Actually Mean?
Hurricane Categories
Mexico

Video Footage Shows Chaos and Destruction Following Deadly Mexico City Earthquake

Lisa Marie Segarra
5:45 PM ET

Mexico City was hit with a devastating earthquake that left dozens dead on Tuesday, coinciding with the anniversary of another deadly earthquake that occurred in 1985.

Video has already surfaced showing part of the damage from the earthquake. Videos from Mexico City and the surrounding areas appears to show viscous shaking and collapsed buildings . The disaster also comes just days after another earthquake hit 11 days ago, which left at least 90 dead.

The governor of the Mexican state of Morales said that at least 55 were dead as a result of the magnitude 7.1 earthquake, according to the Associated Press.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME