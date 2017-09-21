Living
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
TexasMan Who Murdered His Kids While Their Mother Helplessly Listened Is Set to Be Executed
Lethal injection death chamber in prison, Huntsville, Texas, USA
TravelAre Hotels Spying On You? Here’s the Truth
Surveillance
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseSean Spicer: I Never 'Knowingly' Lied to the American People
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-SHOW
Inside The South By Southwest (SXSW) Interactive Festival
Anthony Bourdain, host of CNNs Parts Unknown, speaks during the South By Southwest (SXSW) Interactive Festival at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas, U.S., on Sunday, March 13, 2016.  David Paul Morri—Bloomberg /Getty Images
Travel

Anthony Bourdain Reveals the Most Annoying Thing You Can Do at the Airport

Cailey Rizzo / Travel + Leisure
10:21 AM ET

Television personality, chef, and author Anthony Bourdain spends a lot of his life passing through airports. He also has a lot of strong opinions. Therefore it only makes sense that he has a few sharp words reserved for the people he encounters while in transit.

In an interview last week, Bourdain told Travel + Leisure that his top pet peeve at the airport is “people who are not ready for the x-ray machine.”

“They said no liquids and gels, motherf—ker. You know? Come on!” he bemoaned.

His irritation also extends to the people who “have bangles and jewelry and have dressed up even though they’re going to have to go through a metal detector.”

For Bourdain, the frustration doesn’t stop at the gate. He also called out “people who insist on bringing maximum stuff onto the plane and jamming it into the overhead, which takes 10 minutes.”

But Bourdain admitted that he his is unlikely to ever react to, or even call out, the bad behavior he sees at the airport.

“I’m pretty good at just pulling the plug at this point, like a recidivist criminal,” Bourdain said. “They say that when people who have served a lot of jail time are arrested, they generally don’t resist. They go limp. I’m like that, too. I don’t get angry, I don’t tap my feet, I don’t huff and puff or glare at people.”

And it's unlikely that Bourdain’s travel schedule will slow down anytime soon. A new season of “Parts Unknown” will premiere on CNN on Sunday, October 1. This season, Bourdain will visit Singapore, the French Alps, Nigeria, Pittsburgh, Sri Lanka, Puerto Rico, Seattle, and southern Italy — a place Bourdain is considering for retirement, despite the “dangerous” carbs.

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME