russia

Russian Helicopter Appears to Accidentally Fire Rockets Near Bystander

Associated Press and TIME Staff
Updated: 3:55 PM ET | Originally published: 3:44 PM ET

(MOSCOW) — The Russian military says its warships have test-fired cruise missiles in an exercise that comes along with weeklong war games held by Russia and Belarus.

The Defense Ministry said Tuesday that the Northern Fleet's flagship, the nuclear-powered Peter the Great missile cruiser, two nuclear submarines and a destroyer launched cruise missiles at mock targets. As part of the drills, crews also launched the Bastion anti-ship missiles.

During one training exercise, a Russian military helicopter appeared to have accidentally fired rockets near a bystander, according to video posted by Russian news media.

The Zapad (West) 2017 maneuvers began Thursday at several firing ranges in Belarus and western Russia. They run through Wednesday.

Russia and Belarus kept the stated number of troops involved in the drills just below 13,000, a limit allowing them to dodge more intrusive inspections by NATO. They rejected claims by some NATO countries that estimated up to 100,000 troops could be involved.

