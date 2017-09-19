U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
MexicoMajor Earthquake for Mexico City Falls on Anniversary of Catastrophic 1985 Quake
Sep. 30, 1985
LouisianaWhite Man Arrested in 'Cold, Calculated' Killings of 2 Black Men
Baton Rouge Slayings
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
FootballNew Study Links Playing Youth Football to Later Brain Damage
Ho Plaza looking south from atop McGraw Tower, Cornell University
Cornell University courtesy Cornell University
New York

Cornell University Investigating Beating of Black Student as Possible Hate Crime

Associated Press
3:47 PM ET

(ITHACA, N.Y.) — Cornell University plans to form a task force to address what its president calls "persistent problems of bigotry and intolerance" at the Ivy League school in the wake of the beating of a black student.

Authorities in Ithaca say they're looking into whether last week's attack against the student was racially motivated. An earlier incident targeting a Latino organization on campus also raised concerns among Cornell officials.

Ithaca Police Department officers responded early Friday morning to a fight in the city's Collegetown neighborhood near the campus, officials said. Police said they arrested a 19-year-old white man and charged him with assault. His name hasn't been released. Cornell officials said he's a student at the university.

The student who was attacked told The New York Times he came home to find a group of students outside his off-campus house arguing with his housemates. The student said someone used a racial epithet against him before he was beaten by several people.

The student, a junior, told the student-run Cornell Daily Sun that "four or five of the guys came up and started punching me in the face repeatedly."

"I was pretty bloodied up," said the student, whose name wasn't used by either publication.

Cornell President Martha Pollack said the university is conducting its own investigation and that steps are being taken to make the college "a more equitable, inclusive and welcoming university."

Those steps include creating a task force "charged with examining and addressing persistent problems of bigotry and intolerance at Cornell," Pollack said in a statement issued Sunday.

Earlier this month, a Cornell student was heard chanting about "building a wall" near the Latino Living Center on campus, according to an email sent to students by a college official.

Ryan Lombardi, vice president for student and campus life, said the student responsible apologized.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME