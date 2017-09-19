Did you know Shakira, pop legend , really loves a good rock 'n' roll jam while cruising through town?

Now we do, thanks to Trevor Noah. The unlikely duo took to a car for a new episode of Apple's Carpool Karaoke: The Series , and as ever it looks like there are plenty of surprises in store. For starters, the Daily Show host and "Hips Don't Lie" singer meet up not in L.A. or New York but in Barcelona, of all places, making for a picturesque backdrop for their drive, with Noah behind the wheel.

"I became a pop singer, but I grew up listening to hard-core rock music," Shakira explains before launching into a rousing singalong to The Cranberries' "Zombie." As it turns out, Shakira's distinctive warble suits the dark jam just as well as the alluring pop tracks we know her for.

Noah, meanwhile, decides to bust out the Wu-Tang Clan , performing an admirable word-for-word rap. "That is one of the greatest moments of my life, I will store it in my memories, rapping Wu-Tang with Shakira," he says. "I'm gonna expect a check," Shakira insists. But she may not get so lucky: "We don't pay checks in Africa," the South African comedian jokes. "You send money to Africa, we don't send money out."

Their video airs on Apple Music at 9 p.m. Sept. 19, as does a second episode starring Tracee Ellis Ross and Big Sean.