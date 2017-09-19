World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
russiaStanislav Petrov, the Russian Officer Who Averted a Nuclear War, Feared History Repeating Itself
Soviet Colonel who prevented 1983 nuclear response
PoliticsThe U.N. Speech Showed President Trump's Zero-Sum Views
Capitol
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
moviesThe It Creators Want to Remake Another Stephen King Movie
'It' Press Conference in Buenos Aires
MEXICO-QUAKE
People react as a real quake rattles Mexico City on September 19, 2017 as an earthquake drill was being held in the capital.  RONALDO SCHEMIDT—AFP/Getty Images
Mexico

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Mexico City

Associated Press
2:40 PM ET

(MEXICO CITY) — A powerful earthquake jolted Mexico City on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway sickeningly on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage to the capital.

The extent of damage or injuries was not immediately clear, but people fled office buildings along the central Reforma Avenue.

Mexico's seismological agency calculated its preliminary magnitude at 6.8 and said its center was east of the city in the state of Puebla.

Pictures fell from walls and objects were shaken off of flat surfaces. Some people dove for cover under desks.

Earlier in the day buildings across the city held preparation drills on the anniversary of the 1985 quake.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME