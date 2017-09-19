This Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, GOES East satellite image provided by NASA taken at 20:30 UTC, shows the eye of Hurricane Maria as it nears Dominica.

After getting lashed by Hurricane Irma, the Caribbean is already preparing for the next storm: Hurricane Maria . U.S. territory Puerto Rico, which saw extensive damage after Irma, is right in the middle of the storm's projected path. But when will Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico?

Hurricane Maria is expected to make landfall on the island between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The entire island is also under a hurricane warning, and Maria is expected to remain "an extremely dangerous category 4 or 5 hurricane" when it reaches Puerto Rico, according to the NHC.

"Everyone in these areas should follow advice from local officials to avoid life-threatening flooding from storm surge and rainfall," the NHC said on its website.

After going over Puerto Rico, Hurricane Maria is expected to weaken and move toward the Dominican Republic's northern coast. The NHC's projection then has the hurricane path expected to turn north before hitting Cuba or Florida, which were also hit by Hurricane Irma.