An Amazon.com Inc. package is seen on a conveyor belt with other small parcels at the United States Postal Service (USPS) sorting center in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Retail

Kohl’s Will Soon Accept Your Amazon Returns

Mahita Gajanan
12:21 PM ET

Kohl's will soon start to accept returns of merchandise purchased from Amazon as part of a growing partnership between the two companies, according to an announcement from the department store Tuesday.

Consumers can return select merchandise bought from Amazon.com at 82 Kohl's store locations in Los Angeles and Chicago beginning in October. Kohl's will pack and ship eligible items to Amazon once they are returned.

"This is a great example of how Kohl's and Amazon are leveraging each other's strengths — the power of Kohl's store portfolio and omnichannel capabilities combined with the power of Amazon's reach and loyal customer base," Kohl's chief administrative officer Richard Schepp said in a statement.

Kohl's announced earlier this month that it would start selling Amazon devices like the Echo smart speaker at 10 of its locations in Los Angeles and Chicago in October. Those 10 stores will allow Amazon returns, according to Kohl's.

Additional retail brands that have seen a decline in sales, including Sears, are also partnering with Amazon ahead of the holiday season, Reuters reports.

