U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Donald TrumpDonald Trump Isn't the First to Call a North Korean Leader 'Rocket Man'
celebritiesYou Might Not Want to Sit Next to Jennifer Lawrence on a Plane
'mother!' Press Conference - 2017 Toronto International Film Festival
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
game of thronesArya and Sansa Can't Stop Goofing Off in These Hilarious Game of Thrones Outtakes
Travel

This Is the Most Popular Hotel on TripAdvisor

Stacey Leasca / Travel + Leisure
4:13 PM ET

Hotels around the world pull out all the stops to attract would-be visitors to their establishments, but one factor plays into bookings more than any other: location, location, location.

As the Best Western Premier Grand Canyon Squire Inn in Arizona proves, it’s more about simple access to area attractions than it is about style. The no-frills hotel is the world’s most-booked hotel on Tripadvisor.

The AAA-rated property, which has 318 rooms including deluxe and suite options, boasts the usual amenities: hair dryers, microwaves, bathtubs, a gym, and an indoor and outdoor pool. But its proximity to one of the seven wonders of the natural world is what ultimately makes it so attractive to guests.

Courtesy of Best Western  

As one recent five-star review of the hotel explained on TripAdvisor: “Very comfortable hotel in a convenient location just 8 minutes south of the entrance to the Grand Canyon National Park and 4 minutes north of the Grand Canyon Airport for Maverick Helicopter Flights.”

The review added that the hotel’s lobby was “very comfortable with free coffee, gift shops, and downstairs there were interesting western themed displays, with waterfalls, a six lane ten pin bowling alley, pool tables and gaming machines.”

Additionally, according to the review, the hotel offers a complimentary “grab and go” breakfast between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m., perfect for early bird hikers. Rooms at the wildly popular hotel go for $242 a night.

Courtesy of Best Western  

According to TripAdvisor, other top-booked hotels around the world include The Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland; The Montague on The Gardens in London; Hotel Europa in Madrid, Spain; and the Park Lane Hotel in New York City. Check out more of TripAdvisor’s top-booked hotels here.

This article originally appeared on Travel+Leisure.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME