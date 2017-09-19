This Is the Most Popular Hotel on TripAdvisor

Hotels around the world pull out all the stops to attract would-be visitors to their establishments, but one factor plays into bookings more than any other: location, location, location.

As the Best Western Premier Grand Canyon Squire Inn in Arizona proves, it’s more about simple access to area attractions than it is about style. The no-frills hotel is the world’s most-booked hotel on Tripadvisor.

The AAA-rated property, which has 318 rooms including deluxe and suite options, boasts the usual amenities: hair dryers, microwaves, bathtubs, a gym, and an indoor and outdoor pool. But its proximity to one of the seven wonders of the natural world is what ultimately makes it so attractive to guests.

Courtesy of Best Western

As one recent five-star review of the hotel explained on TripAdvisor: “Very comfortable hotel in a convenient location just 8 minutes south of the entrance to the Grand Canyon National Park and 4 minutes north of the Grand Canyon Airport for Maverick Helicopter Flights.”

The review added that the hotel’s lobby was “very comfortable with free coffee, gift shops, and downstairs there were interesting western themed displays, with waterfalls, a six lane ten pin bowling alley, pool tables and gaming machines.”

Additionally, according to the review, the hotel offers a complimentary “grab and go” breakfast between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m., perfect for early bird hikers. Rooms at the wildly popular hotel go for $242 a night.

Courtesy of Best Western

According to TripAdvisor, other top-booked hotels around the world include The Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland; The Montague on The Gardens in London; Hotel Europa in Madrid, Spain; and the Park Lane Hotel in New York City. Check out more of TripAdvisor’s top-booked hotels here .

This article originally appeared on Travel+Leisure.com