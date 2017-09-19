Arya and Sansa Can't Stop Goofing Off in These Hilarious Game of Thrones Outtakes

Arya and Sansa Stark may have only just made peace in the world of Game of Thrones , but in real life, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner — the actors who play the sisters — have long been the best of friends. So when the pair was reunited on set after nearly six seasons apart, it's no surprise they had trouble keeping it together in front of the camera.

A recently released inside look at the making of "The Spoils of War" — the fourth episode of Thrones ' seventh season — shows the two struggling not to crack up while filming Arya's homecoming in the crypt of Winterfell.

"Everyone's like, 'oh it's so nice you girls are back together again,'" Williams says in the clip. "And I was like, 'just you wait because by week two you're all going to hate us.' We're very annoying when we're together."

