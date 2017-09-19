Bosnian forensic expert, Murat Hurtic inspects a set of human remains, at the site of a newly discovered mass grave in the village of Tugovo, near Eastern-Bosnian town of Vlasenica, on Sept. 13, 2017.

(SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina ) — Forensic experts say they have retrieved the remains of at least 65 victims from a mass grave in central Bosnia, the site of one of the most gruesome crimes of the country's 1992-95 war.

Lejla Cengic from Bosnia's Missing Persons Institute says Tuesday that remains including 65 skulls have been found since September 7 in the grave at the Koricanske Stijene cliff near Mount Vlasic. She says they're believed to belong to some of over 220 non-Serb civilians executed there by Bosnian Serb forces on August 21, 1992.

Most of those killed were taken from Serb-run detention camps near Prijedor and told they were going for a prisoner exchange. Only a dozen men survived by falling or jumping down the ravine when the shooting started.

The exhumation work is continuing.