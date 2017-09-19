World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
weatherHow Big Is Hurricane Maria?
Sept. 17, 2017, GOES East satellite image provided by NASA taken at 7:45 p.m EDT, shows Hurricane Maria as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. Maria swiftly grew into a hurricane Sunday, and forecasters said it was expected to become much stronger over the coming hours following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and then on toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
CrimeConvicted Charleston Church Killer Wants to Fire His 'Biological Enemy' Jewish and Indian Lawyers
Nine Dead After Church Shooting In Charleston
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
U.S.Photo Shows Navy Nurse Giving the Finger to a Newborn She Called a ‘Mini Satan”
Newborn babies (0-3 months) in hospital nursery
BOSNIA-WARCRIMES
Bosnian forensic expert, Murat Hurtic inspects a set of human remains, at the site of a newly discovered mass grave in the village of Tugovo, near Eastern-Bosnian town of Vlasenica, on Sept. 13, 2017.  Elvis Barukcic—AFP/Getty Images
bosnia-Herzegovina

65 Skulls Found in Mass Grave at Site of Gruesome War Crime

Associated Press
10:30 AM ET

(SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina ) — Forensic experts say they have retrieved the remains of at least 65 victims from a mass grave in central Bosnia, the site of one of the most gruesome crimes of the country's 1992-95 war.

Lejla Cengic from Bosnia's Missing Persons Institute says Tuesday that remains including 65 skulls have been found since September 7 in the grave at the Koricanske Stijene cliff near Mount Vlasic. She says they're believed to belong to some of over 220 non-Serb civilians executed there by Bosnian Serb forces on August 21, 1992.

Most of those killed were taken from Serb-run detention camps near Prijedor and told they were going for a prisoner exchange. Only a dozen men survived by falling or jumping down the ravine when the shooting started.

The exhumation work is continuing.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME