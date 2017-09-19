World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
celebritiesDraco Malfoy's Dad Calls Sean Spicer a 'Poisonous Purveyor of Lies'
2017 Summer TCA Tour - CBS Television Studios' Summer Soiree - Arrivals
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Calls U.N.-Backed Iran Nuclear Deal 'An Embarrassment'
UN-ASSEMBLY
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
RetailKohl’s Will Soon Accept Your Amazon Returns
Operations Inside A United States Postal Service Sorting Facility
Donald Trump

President Trump Threatens to 'Totally Destroy' North Korea in U.N. Speech

Ryan Teague Beckwith
10:32 AM ET

President Trump threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea in his first speech to the United Nations, but said that the international body could still prevent war.

Speaking Tuesday morning at the General Assembly, Trump said that "Rocket Man" — his nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un — was putting his entire country at risk with recent missile and nuclear weapon tests.

"We will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea," he said. "Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime. The United States is ready, willing and able, but hopefully this will not be necessary."

Trump painted a dark portrait of the state of the world in his speech, but argued that self-interested international cooperation could still triumph. He argued that terrorism, illegal drugs, human trafficking, rogue regimes and authoritarian governments are all threats to international peace.

"Terrorists and extremists have gathered strength and spread to every region of the planet," he told the assembled leaders at the U.N.'s New York headquarters. "Rogue regimes represented in this body not only support terror but threaten other nations and their own people with the most destructive weapons known to humanity. Authority and authorization powers seek to collapse the values, the systems and alliances that prevented conflict and tilted the world toward freedom since World War II. International criminal networks traffic drugs, weapons, and people."

But Trump argued that his America First approach to foreign policy could help countries work together.

"As president of the United States, I will always put America First, just like you, the leaders of your countries will always and should always put your country first," he said. "All responsible leaders have an obligation to serve their own citizens and the nation-state remains the best vehicle for elevating the human condition."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME