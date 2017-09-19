Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Preventing Teen Pregnancy is a Powerful Tool to Fight Poverty

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Preventing teen pregnancy is a powerful tool to fight poverty.

By Janine M. Zweig and Elsa Falkenburger at the Urban Institute

2. Congress should create a cyber workforce incubator in D.C.

By Jesse Goldhammer and Zach Graves in Lawfare

3. To improve in the operating room, medical students should hit the art museum.

By Tom Jacobs in Pacific Standard

4. Preschool is the ‘most important year’ in a child’s development. Here’s why.

By Deborah Farmer Kris in MindShift

5. To stop distracted driving, researchers are building cars that watch their humans.

By Eric Adams in Wired

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
