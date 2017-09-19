The final season of Game of Thrones may not be slated to air until 2019 , but Emilia Clarke is clearly ready to get back to scorching her enemies as the Mother of Dragons. In true Daenerys Targaryen style, the 30-year-old actor shared an Instagram Tuesday showing off her freshly dyed platinum blonde locks.

"I done did it," she captioned the selfie. "Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know. All hail to the magnificence of @kevalexanderhair and @candicebanks74 the genius creators of 'KHALEESI WIG' (and not forgetting all the hair on game of thrones for 8 glorious years) for at long last making this magical moment a reality."

Clarke — who is a natural brunette — has worn a wig for the past seven seasons of Thrones to transform herself into the khaleesi fans know and love. But with the show coming to an end, it looks like the time was finally right for her to embrace Dany's heritage in real life.

See the post below.