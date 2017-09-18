Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CongressPresident Trump's Pick for Russian Ambassador: 'No Question' Moscow Interfered in Election
Jon Huntsman
Careers & Workplace25 Signs You Have a Horrible Boss
Stressed businesswoman with head in hands at office desk
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AviationWhat Flight Attendants Wish They Could Tell Passengers
Pilots and flight staff walking near jet
2017 Summer TCA Tour - CBS Television Studios' Summer Soiree - Arrivals
Jason Isaacs arrives at the 2017 Summer TCA Tour - CBS Television Studios' Summer Soiree at CBS Studios - Radford on August 1, 2017 in Studio City, Calif.  Gregg DeGuire—Getty Images
celebrities

Draco Malfoy's Dad Calls Sean Spicer a 'Poisonous Purveyor of Lies'

Shirley Li / Entertainment Weekly
12:30 PM ET

Jason Isaacs had no patience for Sean Spicer’s appearance at the Emmys on Sunday.

The Star Trek: Discovery star — and Harry Potter alum — posted an Instagram with a scathing caption Monday afternoon, describing the former White House press secretary as a “poisonous purveyor of lies.” The British actor wasn’t as taken with Spicer’s appearance as some guests were that night, instead taking a surreptitious selfie at the Netflix Emmys party, frowning while pointing at Spicer at the bar:

And Isaacs didn’t stop there. In his caption, he compares Spicer to Joseph Goebbels, one of Hitler’s right-hand men, and goes on to compare his role in the White House to the distorted, brainwashing language created in George Orwell’s dystopian classic 1984. He even adds “three surprising things” about the man chatting with actors behind him in the photo, writing:

Hoping to forget politics for one night and bask in other people’s glory at the #Netflix#Emmys party and who do I spot at the bar late at night but the poisonous purveyor of lies #SeanSpicer. What were the Emmys thinking celebrating this modern day Goebbels, who was the thuggish face of Orwellian doublespeak just moments ago?
Three surprising things about him:
1) He comes about up to my nipples
2) He doesn’t think he should hide himself under a rock from shame for the rest of his life.
3) He’s deeply unattractive, from the inside out. Has the aura of a giant festering abscess. Strange, since he was so charismatic at the (elevated) podium.

In other words, even Lucius Malfoy disapproves of Spicer’s Emmys debut.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME