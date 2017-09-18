Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
politicsWhat the White House Bathrooms Taught Me About Power
"Thanks, Obama" by David Litt
ScienceWhy People Can't Agree on Basic Facts
Cross Section of a Brain
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
toys r usNo, Toys 'R' Us Isn't Closing All Its Stores After Filing for Bankruptcy
Toys R Us Is Said To File For Bankruptcy
2017 Toronto International Film Festival
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeff Bauman attend the 'Stronger' photo call during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Tiff Bell Lightbox on September 9, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.  Walter McBride—FilmMagic/Getty Images
celebrities

Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Expertly Dodge a Question About Taylor Swift

Dana Schwartz / Entertainment Weekly
10:09 AM ET

Jake Gyllenhaal might be an Oscar nominated actor, but for some interviewers, his most famous role will always be as Taylor Swift’s ex.

Gyllenhaal — believed to be the inspiration for Swift’s “All Too Well” — sat down with Jeff Bauman, a man who lost both his legs in the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 and whom Gyllenhaal portrays in his new film, Stronger. The two men interviewed each other about their favorite Boston movies and places to eat, before Bauman shifted the focus to America’s favorite singer/songwriter/music video zombie.

“If you lost your legs in real life, do you think Taylor Swift would write a song about it?”

“For me, or about it?” Gyllenhaal asked.

“For you,” Bauman said. “Like a country song.”

“She sort of moved more into pop now,” Gyllenhaal responded.

Simple, clean, concise.

Stronger opens in theaters on Friday.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME