How to Get Apple's Big New iPhone Update When It Launches Today

Apple is launching a new iOS software update , dubbed iOS 11, on September 19 that will bring several new features to iPhones and iPads, including support for augmented reality apps, an improved version of Siri with a more realistic voice, and a file management app for the iPad.

Apple announced at its iPhone event on September 12 that it would release the update on September 19. While it hasn't said precisely when users should expect the upgrade, Apple usually pushes out new software releases around 1:00 p.m. ET.

Here's how to upgrade:

Backup your iPhone or iPad before upgrading. Your Apple device likely won't encounter any issues when updating, but on the off chance your device does, having a backup means you won't lose any of your data. To initiate a backup, open the Settings menu and tap the area where your name and Apple ID are displayed. Then, choose "iCloud," tap "iCloud Backup," and select "Back Up Now." Here, you'll also see the last time your device has been backed up. Once your iPhone or iPad is backed up, you're ready to download and install the update. To start the process, open the Settings menu on your mobile device and tap "General." Next choose "Software Update." This will prompt your device to check for updates. Tap "Download and Install" to start the upgrade process.

And if you want to see more details about the update before installing, you can do so by pressing the "Learn More" option.