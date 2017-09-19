Tech
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
SmartphonesShould You Get the iPhone 8? Here's What the Reviewers Say
Apple Holds Product Launch Event At New Campus In Cupertino
celebritiesWatch Jake Gyllenhaal Expertly Dodge a Question About Taylor Swift
2017 Toronto International Film Festival
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
politicsWhat the White House Bathrooms Taught Me About Power
"Thanks, Obama"
Apple Fans Await iPhone 7
Sean Gallup—Getty Images
iOS 11

How to Get Apple's Big New iPhone Update When It Launches Today

Lisa Eadicicco
10:10 AM ET

Apple is launching a new iOS software update, dubbed iOS 11, on September 19 that will bring several new features to iPhones and iPads, including support for augmented reality apps, an improved version of Siri with a more realistic voice, and a file management app for the iPad.

Apple announced at its iPhone event on September 12 that it would release the update on September 19. While it hasn't said precisely when users should expect the upgrade, Apple usually pushes out new software releases around 1:00 p.m. ET.

Here's how to upgrade:

  1. Backup your iPhone or iPad before upgrading. Your Apple device likely won't encounter any issues when updating, but on the off chance your device does, having a backup means you won't lose any of your data. To initiate a backup, open the Settings menu and tap the area where your name and Apple ID are displayed. Then, choose "iCloud," tap "iCloud Backup," and select "Back Up Now." Here, you'll also see the last time your device has been backed up.
  2. Once your iPhone or iPad is backed up, you're ready to download and install the update. To start the process, open the Settings menu on your mobile device and tap "General."
  3. Next choose "Software Update." This will prompt your device to check for updates.
  4. Tap "Download and Install" to start the upgrade process.

And if you want to see more details about the update before installing, you can do so by pressing the "Learn More" option.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME