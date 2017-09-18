Here's the First Look at Alicia Vikander as the New Lara Croft

Alicia Vikander attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Anthony Harveey—Getty Images

Alicia Vikander is ready for action.

Warner Bros. and MGM have shared the first official poster for the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot, starring Vikander as the globetrotting archaeologist Lara Croft.

The reboot comes more than 15 years after Angelina Jolie first brought the video game adventurer to the big screen, and the new Tomb Raider finds Croft as an ordinary 21-year-old living in London. Haunted by the apparent death of her archaeologist father (Dominic West), she soon sets out on a high-stakes mission to find him.

“She has all the fierce, tough, curious, intelligent traits,” Vikander told EW earlier this summer, “but we’ve stripped away all of her experience. She hasn’t gone on an adventure just yet. She thought [her father] was a stuck up businessperson living in the modern youth culture of suburban London, but then this whole box of information. This is the beginning.”

Roar Uthaug ( The Wave ) is directing, with Walton Goggins on board as the film’s villain. A short teaser also dropped Monday, a day before the film’s first trailer is set to premiere:

Tomb Raider will hit theaters March 16, 2018.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com