mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
MusicTaylor Swift Is Being Sued Over ‘Shake It Off.’ Her Rep Says It's ‘Nothing but a Money Grab’
Taylor Swift Performs At Circuit Of The Americas
myanmarAung San Suu Kyi Says She Doesn't Fear International Scrutiny Over Rohingya
MYANMAR-BANGLADESH-POLITICS-UNREST-REFUGEES
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
cybersecurityAvril Lavigne Has Been Named the Most Dangerous Celebrity Online. Here's Why
Avril Lavigne
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Alicia Vikander attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  Anthony Harveey—Getty Images
movies

Here's the First Look at Alicia Vikander as the New Lara Croft

Devan Coggan / Entertainment Weekly
3:10 AM ET

Alicia Vikander is ready for action.

Warner Bros. and MGM have shared the first official poster for the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot, starring Vikander as the globetrotting archaeologist Lara Croft.

The reboot comes more than 15 years after Angelina Jolie first brought the video game adventurer to the big screen, and the new Tomb Raider finds Croft as an ordinary 21-year-old living in London. Haunted by the apparent death of her archaeologist father (Dominic West), she soon sets out on a high-stakes mission to find him.

“She has all the fierce, tough, curious, intelligent traits,” Vikander told EW earlier this summer, “but we’ve stripped away all of her experience. She hasn’t gone on an adventure just yet. She thought [her father] was a stuck up businessperson living in the modern youth culture of suburban London, but then this whole box of information. This is the beginning.”

Roar Uthaug (The Wave) is directing, with Walton Goggins on board as the film’s villain. A short teaser also dropped Monday, a day before the film’s first trailer is set to premiere:

Tomb Raider will hit theaters March 16, 2018.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME