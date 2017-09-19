mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Taylor Swift Performs At Circuit Of The Americas
Taylor Swift performs during the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on Oct.22, 2016 in Austin, Texas. Gary Miller—FilmMagic/Getty Images
Music

Taylor Swift Is Being Sued Over ‘Shake It Off.’ Her Rep Says It's ‘Nothing but a Money Grab’

Melody Chiu and Karen Mizoguchi / People
3:23 AM ET

Taylor Swift is refuting a new lawsuit claiming that her lyrics for the 2014 single “Shake It Off” are unoriginal.

“This is a ridiculous claim and nothing more than a money grab. The law is simple and clear. They do not have a case,” Swift’s rep tells PEOPLE in a response against songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler.

Hall and Butler reportedly sued Swift for copying their 2001 song “Playas Gon’ Play” which was recorded by 3LW, according to TMZ.

The lyrics to their song include: “Playas, they gonna play and haters, they gonna hate.”

“Shake It Off” — written by Swift, Max Martin and Shellback — include lyrics such as: “Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play/ And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.”

This isn’t the first time Swift has been sued over her “Shake It Off” lyrics.

In November 2015, a California judge dismissed a lawsuit against the singer that stated she stole the lyrics “haters gonna hate” from R&B singer Jesse Graham, who filed a $42 million lawsuit against Swift.

U.S Magistrate Judge J. Standish provided a written dismissal to the copyright suit, even quoting Swift’s lyrics.

“Upon consideration of the Court’s explanation in Part II, Braham may discover that mere pleading Band-Aids will not fix the bullet holes in this case. At least for the moment, Defendants have shaken off this lawsuit,” the judge said in court.

This article originally appeared on People.com.

