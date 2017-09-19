U.S.
georgia

Georgia Tech Urges People to Stay Indoors Because of Violent Protests on Campus

Associated Press
Sep 18, 2017

Georgia Tech officials are urging students to stay indoors because of violent protests on campus a day after the death of a student who authorities say was advancing on officers with a knife.

The university issued the emergency alert Monday night, shortly after a vigil was held to honor the life of 21-year-old Scout Schultz.

Authorities did not immediately release details about the protests.

Police shot and killed Schultz late Saturday night. Investigators have said Schultz refused to put down a knife and kept moving toward officers.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says three suicide notes were found in Schultz's dorm room.

