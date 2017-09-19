Health
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Late Night TelevisionHere's How James Corden Responded to the Sean Spicer Kiss Backlash
James Corden arrives at PaleyFest on March 22, 2017 in Hollywood, California
CongressHere's How the Latest Attempt to Repeal Obamacare Would Work
Republican Senators Bill Cassidy And Lindsey Graham Unveil Revised Version Of Their Obamacare Replacement
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BelgiumExplorers Found a Sunken World War I Submarine With 23 Bodies Inside
Belgium WWI Submarine
Drugs

Opioid Overdoses Are Shortening Overall Life Expectancy

Alice Park
11:33 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

In a new study of the leading causes of death in the U.S., researchers say that opioids have contributed to a shortening of life expectancy.

Scientists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report in JAMA that while life expectancy in the U.S. increased overall from 2000 to 2015, that improvement was blunted by deaths from opioid overdoses. (According to other recent research, deaths from opioid overdoses nearly doubled in the U.S. from 2009 to 2015.)

The life expectancy for people born in 2015 increased by two years compared to people born in 2000, from 76 years to 78. Much of that gain was due to decreases in death rates from major killers like heart disease, cancer and infectious diseases. But alarmingly, that increase reversed between 2014 to 2015, for the first time since 1993. People born in 2015 were expected to live about a month less than people born the previous year. To find out why, Dr. Deborah Dowell, senior medical advisor in the division of unintentional injury prevention at CDC, and her colleagues analyzed data on leading causes of death.

newsletter
TIME HealthGet the latest health and science news, plus: burning questions and expert tips. View Sample

The major factors that contribute to a decrease in life expectancy are increasing death rates from conditions like Alzheimer’s disease, chronic liver disease (mainly from alcoholism) and unintentional injures, which includes car accidents as well as drug overdoses, the researchers found. In fact, the drop in life expectancy due to drug overdoses alone is about the same as the impact from Alzheimer’s, liver disease and car accidents combined. Drug-related overdoses increased from 2000 to 2015, mainly due to opioids. And these overdoses shortened life expectancy by 3.5 months for someone born in 2015 compared to someone born in 2000. Opioid overdoses specifically accounted for about 2.5 months of that decrease.

“It really underlines how serious the problem of opioid overdose has become in the U.S.,” says Dowell. “In general we don’t see decreases in life expectancy attributable to a single cause that are of this magnitude.”

The last time a single contributor had such an effect in dropping life expectancy was during the HIV-AIDS epidemic, during its peak in the early 1990s.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME