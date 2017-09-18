School is officially back in session, but for some lucky Oregon students, they'll be returning to their studies like wizards thanks to a teacher who transformed his classroom into a magical Hogwarts commonroom .

Kyle Hubler, a math teacher at Evergreen Middle School in Hillsboro, Oregon, decorated his classroom like a Hogwarts study abode, complete with designated tables for the different houses, quills and inkwells, loads of books, a Pensieve, and a sign marking the door to enter as Platform 9 and 3/4.

As if these details weren't enough to summon the spirit of Harry Potter and the gang, according to The Huffington Post , Hubler also sorted his students into houses during the first week of school by giving personality tests.

For Hubler, the Harry Potter theme is more than just a fun decorating idea — it's an opportunity to make students feel comfortable during their middle school years.

"I love Harry Potter because of the impact it had on me as a kid," Hubler said. "Being a kid can be tough sometimes ― there were times when I felt weird and that I didn’t belong to any circle of friends, and reading the books was a way to escape that and feel like I did belong.

In fact, Hubler said that many of the themes and ideas in the book have helped him be a good teacher.

"As I grew up, I became more skilled in socializing and developed stronger connections with friends, but the lessons in the books about acceptance, loyalty, and integrity stayed with me and inform a lot of the philosophy I have in my approach to teaching and how I interact with my students,” he said.

See Hubler's Hogwarts classroom in all its glory below.