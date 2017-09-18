Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Hurricane MariaHurricane Maria 'Spaghetti Plots' Predict Another Hit for the Caribbean
Sept. 17, 2017, GOES East satellite image provided by NASA taken at 7:45 p.m EDT, shows Hurricane Maria as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. Maria swiftly grew into a hurricane Sunday, and forecasters said it was expected to become much stronger over the coming hours following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and then on toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
TelevisionSean Spicer 'Absolutely' Regrets Attacking Reporters Over President Trump's Inauguration Crowd Size
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Show
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
LouisianaLouisiana State University Fraternity Closes Following Death of Maxwell Gruver
90th annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade NYC
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 24: The Elf on The Shelf balloon floats at the 90th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade near to Bryant Park ice rink on November 24, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by VIEWpress/Maite H. Mateo/Corbis via Getty Images) VIEW press—Corbis via Getty Images
viral

Hilarious Elf on the Shelf Memes Taking Over the Internet Are Christmas Come Early

Melissa Locker
2:46 PM ET

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without an Elf on the Shelf and Christmas seems to have started early on the internet. A few weeks ago—well before the start of the Christmas season—the internet was slowly taken over by rhyming Elf on the Shelf memes and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to let up anytime soon.

According to Polygon, the jokes all started on Aug. 27 when Tumblr user dankmemeuniversity uploaded a photo captioned, “You’ve heard of Elf on the Shelf, now get ready for...” along with a photo of Pokémons Ash Ketchum lying in the trash, encouraging viewers to complete the sentence with the rhyme, “Ash in the trash”. That photo and it's brilliantly inane joke was reblogged more than 180,000 times, eventually inspiring Tumblr user Kawaii Rain to respond with a new joke photo featuring “Link in the Sink”—with Legend of Zelda’s Link lying in a sink. From there it took off with people on Tumblr, Twitter, and Instagram joining in the rhyming fun.

While Pokémon fans got the meme rolling, it quickly spread to other fandoms, including Donkey Kong, Powerpuff Girls, Furby, Hamilton's Lin-Manual Miranda, RuPaul, and pretty much every other show or celebrity you can think of have received their own meme treatment. Of course, now that the meme has really taken off, people are yearning for its demise.

However with the Christmas season quickly approaching, it is probably not going anywhere soon—unless Santa himself gets involved.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME