Ideas
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
LouisianaLouisiana State University Fraternity Closes Following Death of Maxwell Gruver
TravelThe 10 Most Hated Airports in the U.S.
Winter Storm Stella Leaves Millions Under Blizzard Warnings, Thousands Of Flights Canceled
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
viralHilarious Elf on the Shelf Memes Taking Over the Internet Are Christmas Come Early
90th annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade NYC
2017 emmys

Sean Spicer’s Emmys Appearance Rewarded His Lies With Fame

David Litt
2:33 PM ET
Ideas
Litt, a former speechwriter for the Obama Administration, is the author of Thanks, Obama: My Hopey, Changey White House Years.

"This will be the largest audience to witness the Emmys, period — both in person and around the world."

So declared Sean Spicer, the supposed-to-be disgraced former press secretary, during a surprise guest at the Emmys last night. If Hollywood is a hotbed of anti-Trump sentiment, you wouldn't have known it last night. After his brief appearance making fun of the most famous time he lied to the American people, the supposedly-disgraced press secretary posed backstage for pictures with celebs.

Gross.

Related

Kellyanne Conway poses for a photograph during an interview at the White House on August 3, 2017 in Washington, DC.
2017 emmysKellyanne Conway Slams Emmys for 'Sameness' of Trump Criticism
2017 emmys
Kellyanne Conway Slams Emmys for 'Sameness' of Trump Criticism

I'm all in support of well-placed humor, especially for politicians. (I just wrote a book on my time writing speeches and jokes, plenty of them self-effacing, for President Obama.) But this wasn't that. Before joining the Trump Administration, Spicer was a typical Republican hack — he spun, often furiously, but drew the line at outright lies. But last night he didn't express the tiniest hint of remorse for committing professional malpractice or creating an atmosphere in which no claim from the White House — from the size of a crowd to the effects of a hurricane — can be believed.

This wasn't an apology tour. This was a bragging tour. This was an I'm-getting-away-with-it-right-now-because-I-let-the-American-people-down-and-you're-applauding-me-for-it tour.

In the end, however, the blame doesn't lie with Spicer. He was given a golden opportunity to turn what ought to be a moment of professional humiliation into 15 minutes of fame. Why not take it?

No, the mistake was made by whoever decided to bring Spicer on in the first place. What we saw last night is that for all their attacks on "Hollywood liberals," what the GOP elite want more than anything is to be embraced by the culture they claim to be at war with. They want to be applauded at Hamilton despite supporting a racist candidate. They want to be welcome in fancy French restaurants even as they attack "cosmopolitans" and "globalists."

Most of all, they want pictures with celebrities. To bask in the glow of famous person, even for just a moment, is a kind of American dream — and they are anything but immune.

Which means that, for elites anyway, the most powerful form of resistance is social shame. Don't invite Ivanka, Jared and Gary Cohn to fancy dinner parties; don't treat Steve Bannon as a thought leader on 60 Minutes; when Anthony Scaramucci wants those hard-to-get theater tickets, tell him to kiss off (or even better, use the kind of language he'd understand).

I'm not suggesting that this social pressure should apply to Republicans. But it should apply to Trumpists. It's the price you pay for willingly joining an administration that runs a racist campaign, argues there's "both sides" to Nazi-ism and colludes with Russia to undermine the United States.

So yes, there's a place for former White House staff in comedy (at least, I sure hope there is). But it wasn't the Emmys. Not for Sean Spicer. Not last night.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME