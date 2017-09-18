Issa Rae 's candor and commitment to being herself has helped make her HBO show Insecure a success and has even netted her a new gig as the newest face of Covergirl , so it should come as no surprise that she kept things refreshingly real even while walking the red carpet at the 69th annual Emmy Awards.

Although the Insecure creator and star's own show was passed over for an Emmy nomination this year, she was more than willing to share who she would be supporting at the show when asked by Variety who she would be rooting for to take home top prizes, ahead of the ceremony.

"I’m rooting for everybody black,” Rae said. “I am!”

She later elaborated on her excitement at the increase of nominations for people of color , with a recordbreaking number of performers of color being nominated to make this year's honors more racially diverse than last year's .

"You have so many people behind the camera and behind the scenes that are committed to telling authentic, real stories that haven’t been seen on television before and you have audiences embracing it because they’re tired of seeing the same old, same old stories," she said. "So it’s just a pleasure to be among such great company."