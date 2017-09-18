World
Conservation Rangers were left stunned after the discovery of an extremely rare white giraffe and her calf. Rumours had circulated of a white giraffe and her baby in the local area of the Ishaqbini conservation, in Garissa County, Kenya, but rangers finally got to see the real thing after a tip off in June, this year. The group of giraffes appeared calm as the Rangers got closer and seemed undeterred by their presence.
Kenya

Wildlife Experts Spotted a Rare All-White Giraffe and Her Cub in the Wild

Rachel Lewis
10:55 AM ET

Conservationists in Kenya have recorded a rare phenomenon in the animal kingdom: A pair of all-white giraffes.

The animals were spotted by the Hirola Conservation Program working on a tip from a local resident.

“We spent almost 20 minutes with the beautiful animals and had the pleasure of getting close-up photos and video of the duo,” Hirola Conservation Program founder Abdullahi H. Ali told the New York Times. “To our surprise, one normal color reticulated giraffe also was among the mother and calf. You can actually compare the difference.”

The giraffes' white color is caused by a genetic condition called leucism that affects their cells' pigmentation, the Program said. Squirrels, elephants, buffalo and bears have all been pictured with the disfiguration as well.

