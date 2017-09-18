Wildlife Experts Spotted a Rare All-White Giraffe and Her Cub in the Wild

Conservation Rangers were left stunned after the discovery of an extremely rare white giraffe and her calf. Rumours had circulated of a white giraffe and her baby in the local area of the Ishaqbini conservation, in Garissa County, Kenya, but rangers finally got to see the real thing after a tip off in June, this year. The group of giraffes appeared calm as the Rangers got closer and seemed undeterred by their presence.

Conservationists in Kenya have recorded a rare phenomenon in the animal kingdom: A pair of all-white giraffes .

The animals were spotted by the Hirola Conservation Program working on a tip from a local resident.

“We spent almost 20 minutes with the beautiful animals and had the pleasure of getting close-up photos and video of the duo,” Hirola Conservation Program founder Abdullahi H. Ali told the New York Times . “To our surprise, one normal color reticulated giraffe also was among the mother and calf. You can actually compare the difference.”

The giraffes' white color is caused by a genetic condition called leucism that affects their cells' pigmentation, the Program said . Squirrels, elephants, buffalo and bears have all been pictured with the disfiguration as well.