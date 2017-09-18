The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

How Writing Out Your Feelings Makes You Less Stressed

1. Here’s how writing out your feelings makes you less stressed.

By Michigan State University

2. Netflix didn’t just kill the video store. It has forgotten our classic movie heritage.

By Zach Schonfeld in Newsweek

3. Marshland is wildly effective at cleaning carbon out of the atmosphere. And marshes are rotting away.

By Elizabeth Rush in Guernica

4. Careful with that compliment. Kids praised for being smart are more likely to cheat.

By Inga Kiderra at UC San Diego

5. Could we finally be getting rid of the Electoral College?

By Tim Alberta in Politico Magazine

