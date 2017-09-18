Ideas
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
celebritiesThe Internet Has Made Its Strong Feelings About Alexander Skarsgard's Emmy Mustache Known
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room
georgiaPolice Fatally Shoot Georgia Tech Student They Say Was Armed With a Knife
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Health CareWorld Health Organization Leader Says Universal Health Coverage is a 'Rights Issue'
woman writing in notebook
Gianni Diliberto—Getty Images/Caiaimage
Five Best Ideas

How Writing Out Your Feelings Makes You Less Stressed

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Here’s how writing out your feelings makes you less stressed.

By Michigan State University

2. Netflix didn’t just kill the video store. It has forgotten our classic movie heritage.

By Zach Schonfeld in Newsweek

3. Marshland is wildly effective at cleaning carbon out of the atmosphere. And marshes are rotting away.

By Elizabeth Rush in Guernica

4. Careful with that compliment. Kids praised for being smart are more likely to cheat.

By Inga Kiderra at UC San Diego

5. Could we finally be getting rid of the Electoral College?

By Tim Alberta in Politico Magazine

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME