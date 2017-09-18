The Internet Has Made Its Strong Feelings About Alexander Skarsgard's Emmy Mustache Known

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman pose in the press room at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) Jason LaVeris—FilmMagic

Alexander Skarsgård won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his role as in Big Little Lies during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The internet, however, was not as interested in his craft or how a nice guy like Skarsgård managed to wholly embody the abuser Perry in the HBO series.

All the internet wanted to know: what the heck was that mustache doing on Skarsgård's face.

WHAT IS ALEXANDER SKARSGARD'S MUSTACHE WHAT - Kelly Lawler (@klawls) September 17, 2017

The internet had a few theories as to why the actor decided to sprout a little facial hair:

And that Alexander Skarsgard apparently got tired of being so attractive and tried to remedy it with a moustache - Aime (@aimeok) September 18, 2017

Plz tell me that mustache is for a role, Alexander Skarsgard. #Emmys - Anjelica Oswald (@thisisjelli) September 17, 2017

Alexander Skarsgard is trying to look less attractive with that creepy mustache, but sorry, jokes on you Askars! #ERedCarpet #EmmyAwards pic.twitter.com/qOYn2appuf - Zen (@ZenLizzie) September 17, 2017

Some Twitter commentators hated the ’stache:

I just attacked my TV with an electric razor trying to shave Alexander Skarsgård's mustache through the screen. - phil (@AmericanMerman) September 17, 2017

Huge fan of Alexander Skarsgard.

Not a huge fan of Alexander Skarsgard's mustache. #EmmyAwards2017 - Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) September 17, 2017

While others realized that they could find still manage to Skarsgård attractive despite the facial hair:

Alexander Skarsgard can still get it... even with a creepy mustache. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/PuqMi4uU0K - Just Another Person (@GRIZZtina80) September 18, 2017

Alexander Skarsgard is 'even with a mustache' handsome. - Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) September 18, 2017

A few Twitter users did their part to prevent this mustache thing from becoming a full-blown trend, reminding the social network that very, very few people can make a mustache look good.

Alexander Skarsgard is not only talented, but he is the only man I have ever seen look sexy with a moustache. #Emmys - pop witch (@pop_witch) September 18, 2017

Pornstache can only look good on Alexander Skarsgard. #emmys - Anya Georgijevic (@AnyaGeo) September 17, 2017

Got it hand it to those Skarsgård men, though, they look good even when sporting 1940s style mustaches or nightmarish grins. For further proof, see Bill Skarsgård in his role as Pennywise the clown in It .