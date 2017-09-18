Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Five Best IdeasHow Writing Out Your Feelings Makes You Less Stressed
woman writing in notebook
georgiaPolice Fatally Shoot Georgia Tech Student They Say Was Armed With a Knife
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Health CareWorld Health Organization Leader Says Universal Health Coverage is a 'Rights Issue'
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman pose in the press room at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) Jason LaVeris—FilmMagic
celebrities

The Internet Has Made Its Strong Feelings About Alexander Skarsgard's Emmy Mustache Known

Melissa Locker
11:27 AM ET

Alexander Skarsgård won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his role as in Big Little Lies during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The internet, however, was not as interested in his craft or how a nice guy like Skarsgård managed to wholly embody the abuser Perry in the HBO series.

All the internet wanted to know: what the heck was that mustache doing on Skarsgård's face.

The internet had a few theories as to why the actor decided to sprout a little facial hair:

Some Twitter commentators hated the ’stache:

While others realized that they could find still manage to Skarsgård attractive despite the facial hair:

A few Twitter users did their part to prevent this mustache thing from becoming a full-blown trend, reminding the social network that very, very few people can make a mustache look good.

Got it hand it to those Skarsgård men, though, they look good even when sporting 1940s style mustaches or nightmarish grins. For further proof, see Bill Skarsgård in his role as Pennywise the clown in It.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME