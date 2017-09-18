Alexander Skarsgård won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his role as in Big Little Lies during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The internet, however, was not as interested in his craft or how a nice guy like Skarsgård managed to wholly embody the abuser Perry in the HBO series.
All the internet wanted to know: what the heck was that mustache doing on Skarsgård's face.
The internet had a few theories as to why the actor decided to sprout a little facial hair:
Some Twitter commentators hated the ’stache:
While others realized that they could find still manage to Skarsgård attractive despite the facial hair:
A few Twitter users did their part to prevent this mustache thing from becoming a full-blown trend, reminding the social network that very, very few people can make a mustache look good.
Got it hand it to those Skarsgård men, though, they look good even when sporting 1940s style mustaches or nightmarish grins. For further proof, see Bill Skarsgård in his role as Pennywise the clown in It.