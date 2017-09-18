Kevin Spacey Going Full Dad at the Emmys Is Your New Favorite Meme

Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey will host THE 71st ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 11.

Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey will host THE 71st ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 11. Joe Pugliese—CBS via Getty Images

The Internet is still recovering from how hard Kevin Spacey aced the Emmy awards .

From the moment the camera captured the iconic star, he was the gift that kept on giving some unforgettable moments Sunday night. Spacey, who plays Frank Underwood on House of Cards , kicked off the evening with a stellar reaction to Sean Spicer rolling onto the scene for the shock of the evening. But he was just warming up. In true dad form, Spacey whipped out his camera phone to document Julia Louis Dreyfus ' Emmy win for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, for Veep .

Spacey's reaction to this running Emmy tradition had — in the words of SNL's Stefan — everything. Paternal pride? Check. Relatable smartphone addiction? Check. Kevin Spacey's smirk? Check.

The Internet was all in for this moment that proved he's the friend everyone deserves. It's time for Spacey to teach a masterclass on how to attend an event.

Kevin Spacey is me when Julia Louis-Dreyfus pic.twitter.com/2ehMi8wFxR - bee (@generalantiope) September 18, 2017

Kevin Spacey low key acting like Julia Louis Dreyfus is his kid. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/zmo9JhtPd3 - Emma Layden (@emmalayden) September 18, 2017

Kevin Spacey filming Julia Louis Dreyfus will become the new 'Kim you're doing great sweetie' meme pic.twitter.com/V74CjLEzrn - Cara Casier (@sassiercasier) September 18, 2017

Crying at Kevin Spacey taking pics of Julia Louis-Dreyfus on his phone as she walked to the stage #Emmys pic.twitter.com/iXupOqRPK3 - olivia grace (@og_reynolds) September 18, 2017

Kevin Spacey recording Julia Louis-Dreyfus accept her emmy is the friend we all need in life #Emmys pic.twitter.com/jSko4l3paH - Doug Dimmadome (@ShaolinByNature) September 18, 2017

kevin spacey to julia louis-dreyfus at the #Emmys: 'you're doing amazing sweetie' pic.twitter.com/qaffZTCDzr - Quinn (@QuinnKeaney) September 18, 2017

kevin spacey recording Julia Louis-Dreyfus' acceptance speech was the highlight of her 100th emmy win #emmys pic.twitter.com/YipFGtMdtK - germery (@smoaksqueen) September 18, 2017

Watching drama unfold in the TL like pic.twitter.com/2FLsajH6b5 - Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 18, 2017

I want to know why Kevin Spacey is filming Julia Louis-Dreyfus' win like a proud dad at his kid's first choral concert #Emmys - Meryl Gottlieb (@buzzlightmeryl) September 18, 2017

Kevin Spacey filmed Julia Louis-Dreyfus giving her speech like the #Emmys is not televised and like he'd never find it again - rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 18, 2017